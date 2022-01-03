iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $305.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

