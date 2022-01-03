iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,816,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 29,382,508 shares.The stock last traded at $225.90 and had previously closed at $222.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.76 and its 200 day moving average is $224.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

