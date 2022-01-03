iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.22. 6,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,959. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.