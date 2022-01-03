iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

