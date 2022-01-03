iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

