iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

