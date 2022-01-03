Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,602 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RA opened at $21.11 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

