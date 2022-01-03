Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,211 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,988. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.