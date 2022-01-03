Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 56,623 shares worth $3,725,304. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

SNEX stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

