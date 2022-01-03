Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.30% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCSA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

