Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JTTRY traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $20.50. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

