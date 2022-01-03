Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

JCI stock opened at $81.31 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

