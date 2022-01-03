Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

