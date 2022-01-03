JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $295.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $295.00 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 72.09% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $833.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,068.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.12. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.