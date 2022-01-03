JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $335,160.18

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $335,160.18 and $24,323.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.43 or 0.08075463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00075456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,231.57 or 0.99812529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

