K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of KBRLF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.64. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBRLF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

