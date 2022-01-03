Karamjit Singh Sandhar Buys 10,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$15.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.83. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.29 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

