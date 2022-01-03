KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.50

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 13033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.41 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in KBR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in KBR by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

