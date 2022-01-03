Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.16

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 28.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.