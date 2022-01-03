Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,040 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $491.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

