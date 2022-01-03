Keybank National Association OH Buys 103,824 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $147,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 183,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 139,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $367.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

