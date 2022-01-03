Keybank National Association OH Has $128.25 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $128,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.64 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.