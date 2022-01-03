Keybank National Association OH Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,902.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,803.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.