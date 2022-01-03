Keybank National Association OH Sells 36,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $184,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

