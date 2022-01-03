Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 254,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 389,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

KMB stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

