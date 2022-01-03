Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $142.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

