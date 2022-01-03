Kleros (PNK) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $74.65 million and $834,880.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003819 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00391203 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

