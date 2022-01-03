Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $97.17 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $97.17 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.85 or 0.00321388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00139417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002219 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,593,952 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

