Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 857,581 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $36.85.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,679,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.