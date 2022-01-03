Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 84,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 857,581 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,679,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

