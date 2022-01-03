Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 87,728 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

