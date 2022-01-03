Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LABP. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,166. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

