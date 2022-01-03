Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Lessened by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.87 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

