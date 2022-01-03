Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.04. 6,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.