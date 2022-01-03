Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

