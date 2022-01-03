Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.71 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and $213,192.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00320198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000859 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

