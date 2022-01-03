Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

