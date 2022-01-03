Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $252.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.