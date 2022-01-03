Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $88.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

