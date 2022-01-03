Lincoln National Corp Has $745,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.