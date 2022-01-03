Lincoln National Corp Sells 248 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $262.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

