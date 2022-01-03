Lincoln National Corp Sells 89 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,933. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $183.91 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

