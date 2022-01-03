Lincoln National Corp Sells 9,800 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

TWTR stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

