Linker Coin (LNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $1,474.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

