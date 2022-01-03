Liquid Strategies LLC Acquires 158,380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.3% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $83.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.