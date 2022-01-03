Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 980.6% in December

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 980.6% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LTUM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 252,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.28.
About Lithium
