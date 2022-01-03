Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 980.6% in December

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, an increase of 980.6% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LTUM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.23. 252,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.28.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

