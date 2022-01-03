Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Loews by 632.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 111.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 181,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 67.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 412,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,657 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

