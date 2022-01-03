Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 84.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $99,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

NASDAQ REG opened at $76.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.