Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $111,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO opened at $667.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $637.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.