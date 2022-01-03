LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 33,000 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $61.68.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

