LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

